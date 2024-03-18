SGPC releases Rs 30 lakh for Sikligar Sikhs

Amritsar, March 17
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) released a grant of over Rs 30 lakh for Sikligar and Vanjaara Sikhs based in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to foot education expenses of their children for the academic session 2023-24.
The SGPC released an amount of Rs 30.33 lakh for the school fee of children. As per the instructions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the aid amount was given in the form of fee for Sikligar and Vanjaara children studying in different schools of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. The aid was handed over by a member of dharam prachar committee.
A delegation of the SGPC went to different schools and colleges in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh and paid fee of students for the whole year.
