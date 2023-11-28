Snatching incident: Three men held for causing woman’s death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

Three persons accused of causing the death of a woman in a bid to snatch her purse on November 15 have been arrested by the city police here on Monday.

Victim Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Khadoor Sahib village in Tarn Taran district, who was riding pillion on a bike driven by her husband Parmajit Singh, died on November 15 after sustaining serious head injuries after falling off the two-wheeler during the snatching incident.

Paramjit Singh said he along with his wife and 8-year-old son was returning to Muradpur village from Dhanoe village on a bike when three persons riding a bike tried to snatch her purse during which she fell off the motorcycle.

“We rushed her to a hospital, where doctors referred her to another hospital due to the serious nature of her injury. By the time we took her to the second hospital, he succumbed to her injuries,” said Paramjit Singh. He said he went into a state of shock after the incident and reported the matter to the police only on November 26.

Nishan Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said a case under Sections 379-B and 304 of the IPC had been registered. He said Harman Singh, son of Mukhtar Singh of Nathupur village, Sukhdeep Singh, son of Bakshish Singh of Ladhewal village, and Taraspreet Singh, son of Mangal Singh of Bakna Kalan village, had been arrested. The SHO said the police had also recovered the bike used in the crime along with the victim’s purse and a mobile phone from the three suspects.

