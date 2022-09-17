Table Tennis team wins silver

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The table tennis team of Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, bagged the silver medal at the Inter-College Table Tennis Championship of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana. The tournament was organised by GADVASU and all the colleges of the university participated in the tournament. The KCVAS team was represented by Anurag, Kartik and Mansimar. Dr SS Rath, Head, Department of Veterinary Extension, accompanied the team as manager-cum-coach. “We are helping the students in sports and other cultural and extracurricular activities for creating an all-rounder type trained veterinarians ready to serve society, said Dr HK Verma, Principal, KCVAS.

National Engineer’s Day observed

The Electronics Technology Department of the Guru Nanak Dev University observed National Engineer’s Day to recognise and honour the achievements of the great engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya under the able guidance of the Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Prof Shalini Bahel, Head of Department, addressed students and faculty. She acknowledged the role of engineers in developing technology in our day-to-day life. Prof. Ravinder Singh Sawhney, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, said the day is dedicated to brilliant engineers working in various sectors. He said in India we commemorate this day in honour of Visvesvaraya.