Tributes paid to AAP MLA’s mother

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 26

Rich tributes were paid today to Balvir Kaur, mother of AAP MLA from Khadoor Sahib, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, by all sections of society. The bhog of Sri Akhand Path was performed at the family residence in Lalpur village in the morning followed by Kirtan and Antim Ardas for the peace of the departed soul in a congregation held at the grain market in Naushehra Pannuan. Balvir Kaur died on September 17 at Max Hospital, Mohali. The congregation was attended by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rori, besides a number of ministers and MLAs from across the state. Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Congress Lok Sabha Member from Khadoor Sahib, was the only exception.

Baltej Singh Pannu, media advisor to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, paid tributes on behalf of the CM. Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Rajya Sabha Member, was also among those who paid their homage.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Aman Arora, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar and Brahm Shankar Jimpa were among those who paid their last respects to Balvir Kaur.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran