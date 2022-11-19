Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Division D police have arrested Rohit, alias Mau, of Lal Quarters in Gilwali gate for allegedly possessing 20-gm heroin here on Thursday. Similarly, narcotic cell has seized 10-gm heroin from Lovepreet Singh of Ranjhe Di Haveli. Both were produced in a court and brought on police remand. TNS

Man's body found near rly station

Tarn Taran: The Government Railway Police found a dead body of an unidentified person near the railway station at Bhagtanwala on late Thursday evening. ASI Manjit Singh, in-charge of the local Government Railway Police post, said the body of a man, who appeared to be in his forties, was found lying at a secluded place. The body was sent to the mortuary of the GRP, Amritsar. oc

9 stolen bikes recovered

Amritsar: During interrogation of a vehicle lifter, Chheharta police have seized nine bikes following his disclosure. Ajmer Singh of Mehmudpura in Lopoke was held by the police on November 10 with a stolen scooter. He was brought on police remand and his interrogation led to the recovery of nine bikes, said Gurwinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, here. TNS

2 mobiles seized from jail inmates

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities have seized two mobile phones and 20 bundles of cigarettes from two prisoners from high security zone of the central jail complex. The two inmates from whom the cell phones were seized were identified as Joban Singh of Kathunangal and Shamsher Singh of Batala.