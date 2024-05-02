Voter awareness drive on International Labour Day

Amritsar, May 1
SVEEP Chairperson and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar today flagged off a voter awareness drive to coincide with the International Labour Day celebrations. The voter awareness seminar was organised at Khanna Paper Mill with the support of District Labour Commissioner’s Office.
Labour Inspector Jaspal Singh in his address said labourers are an important part of our society and significantly contribute to the country’s development. He said the poll process has started in the country and elections are to be held on June 1 in Punjab. “The Amritsar unit of the Labour Office is conducting several awareness seminars to encourage workers to cast their votes. No voter should be deprived of their democratic right to vote and so the poll day has been announced as a holiday for all,” he said.
District Social Security Officer Meena Devi said all voters should download the voter helpline app, Saksham, and other mobile phone applications to get themselves apprised ad updated on poll related content.
