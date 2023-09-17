Woman alleges corruption at SDM office, creates flutters

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 16

A woman’s video on social media led to a high drama at the office of the Khadoor Sahib SDM yesterday. The woman in the video levelled serious allegations of corruption in the SDM’s office.

SDM Deepak Bhatia said that he had brought the matter into the notice of Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar in writing to lodge a criminal case against the said woman. Mother of the woman was seen accompanying her daughter in the video.

The SDM confessed that he must have called litigants for the next date of hearing in their cases on holiday as alleged by the woman.

The SDM said that Rupinder Kaur, a resident of Beharipur village, was booked in a criminal case on the complaint of the office staff regarding stealing record last year. The woman in a live video levelled serious allegation of corruption and harassment of litigants visiting the SDM’s office for their revenue cases.

The woman alleged that the SDM’s court was calling litigants on government holidays. Heated exchange ensued between the SDM and the woman. Other court-related issues and public grievances could not be addressed for more than an hour.

The woman has appealed to the state government to take strict action against the SDM for the alleged mental harassment of the people. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said the woman’s utterances were against the law. He said further action would be taken after seeking legal opinion.

#Khadoor Sahib #Social Media #Tarn Taran