“Social media influencers have brought a shift in the way a brand is marketed” – Filmynova Founder Vikas Sharma

Born in Rohtak, a small city in the state of Haryana, Vikas Sharma was a keen observer of the digital space in India right from the time he was a teenager. He dropped out of college in the very first year of his B. Tech course as he knew that he was meant to do something else in life. With his hard work and perseverance, he managed to build several successful social media brands including Filmynova.

Talking about his journey as an entrepreneur, Vikas says, “When I was in school, social media has already arrived in India, though not in a huge way. I used to follow the digital media space right from the time we had social media sites like Orkut. I realized that these platforms will offer a variety of business opportunities in the near future and I wanted to be a part of that. With a keen interest in business and a passion for digital marketing, I jumped into this and have made a successful career out of it. The digital marketing space is growing rapidly. I strongly feel social media influencers have brought a shift in the way a brand is marketed.”

Gamers on Board, a gaming page on Facebook that has 3.8 million followers, is one of the many brands developed by the young entrepreneur. Vikas’s decision to quit his engineering studies and embark upon a full-time career in digital marketing and brand development was propelled by the opportunities he got while being in college.

Elaborating on this, he says, “While I was in college, I started getting many lucrative offers from brands to promote them in the digital space. I realized the kind of money I was making then was 3 or 4 times higher than what a regular job could pay me. The marketing campaign I did for the popular app frankly.me proved to be a turning point in my career then and earned me a lot of recognition. A multi-national media house from the US noticed my work and offered me a very high-paying job but I refused as I wanted to build my own startup company in India.”

Vikas’s success story is the kind that has inspired many young individuals to follow their heart and make a career out of something they are truly passionate about. Apart from harnessing the power of digital media correctly, Vikas has also shown that one can create a lot of opportunities for oneself and for other while being in one’s own country.