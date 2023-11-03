Adani buys remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media

PTI

New Delhi, November 2

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has acquired the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd to take full control of the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform for an undisclosed amount.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the ports-to-energy conglomerate’s flagship firm, in a stock exchange filing, said its subsidiary AMG Media Networks Ltd “has executed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of remaining 51% stake in QBML”, the firm which operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime.

Deal dynamics Raghav Bahl-led Quintillion Business Media operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime

Quintillion was Adani’s first bet in the Indian news industry before taking about 65% stake in broadcaster NDTV in December last year

Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary AMG Media had previously bought a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media for Rs 47.84 crore

It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Quintillion was Adani’s first bet in the Indian news industry before taking about 65% stake in broadcaster NDTV in December last year.

AMG Media had previously bought a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd (QBML) for Rs 47.84 crore.

BQ Prime was earlier known as Bloomberg Quint, a former joint venture between US-based financial news agency Bloomberg Media and Bahl’s Quintillion Media. Bloomberg exited that agreement in March last year.

“The SPA records the terms of the agreement and inter-se rights and obligations and other connected matters in respect of the acquisition of remaining 51% equity shares of QBML by AMNL from Quintillion Media Ltd (QML),” Adani said.

QBML will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMNL after the acquisition, it added.

Adani Group had set up AMG Media Networks (AMNL) for its foray into businesses of “publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distribution of content over different types of media networks”.

In May 2022, AMG Media entered into a shareholders’ agreement with Quintillion Media Ltd (QML) for the acquisition of QBML.

In September 2021, AMG Media Networks appointed veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia to lead Adani Media Ventures, its media-focused company.

#Gautam Adani