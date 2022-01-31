Economic Survey projects 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year

New Delhi, January 31
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.
Crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority: Economic Survey.
Govt finances to witness consolidation in 2021-22, after uptick in deficit and debt indicators during pandemic year FY21: Survey.
Economic Survey sees GDP growth of 8-8.5% based on oil price projection of USD 70-75 per barrel range as against current price of USD 90.
Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal: Economic Survey.
Private sector investment to pick with financial system in good position to provide support to revival of economy: Economic Survey.
Growth in FY23 to be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations: Survey.
Survey says India's economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms rather than demand management.
Economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23: Economic Survey.
Indian economy in good position to witness GDP growth of 8-8.5 pc in 2022-23: Economic Survey.
Economic Survey pegs GDP growth in 2021-22 at 9.2 pc; economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level.
The Economic Survey 2021-22 details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.
The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.
The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.
It projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023).
This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
