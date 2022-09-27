Hero Electric to set up Rs 1,200-cr electric vehicle plant in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, September 26

Having two manufacturing units in Ludhiana, Gurugram-based Hero Electric now intends to set up its third manufacturing plant in Rajasthan with an investment of over Rs 1,200 crore. The company has signed an MoU with the Rajasthan Government to set up a mega EV manufacturing hub with an annual production capacity of 20 lakh units.

Located in Salarpur industrial region, the state-of-the-art plant would be spread over 170 acres and will commence commercial production by the end of 2023. There will be an estimated investment of over Rs 1,200 crore and it will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities. Furthermore, this initiative is a foot forward in making Rajasthan the new EV manufacturing hub for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ancillaries.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said, “This mega manufacturing facility is part of our capacity enhancement to boost EV adoption across India. It will allow the state to spearhead clean mobility solution shift and promote ecological tourism practices.” The two units in Ludhiana have combined manufacturing capacity of three lakh units.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “The Rajasthan Government has been very proactive and positive in promoting electric mobility along with us and we will work closely with the government to create the largest and the best electric two-wheeler manufacturing cluster in North India. It will have a complete ecosystem of ancillaries to help the overall development of the rural zones in and around Salarpur. The state is already a popular destination for global tourism and we will endeavor to do our bit in adding the sustainability quotient in that drive.”

Promoting the ‘Make-In-India’ vision, the facility will manufacture all the current and upcoming Hero Electric two-wheelers. It also aims to streamline the supply chain to achieve the expected production capacity of the Salarpur facility. The company has been electrifying mobility in India for the past 15 years through its varied product portfolio catering to unique customer demands.