HFCL bags Rs 1,127 cr BSNL order

PTI

New Delhi, January 1

HFCL Ltd (HFCL) on Monday said it has secured a Rs 1,127 crore order from BSNL aimed at transforming the Optical Transport Network infrastructure across the state-owned telco’s pan-India network.

HFCL’s network upgrade will not only cater to the requirements of enterprise and FTTH/broadband services but also position BSNL for the future launch of 4G services and the anticipation of 5G services in the coming years.

“Leveraging its unparalleled expertise in integrating complex systems, HFCL has strategically partnered with the Nokia Network to deploy state-of-the-art optical technology,” the statement said.

