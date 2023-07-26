IMF upgrades India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.1%

PTI

Washington, July 25

The IMF on Tuesday projected a growth rate of 6.1% for India in 2023, which is a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection.

This is reflective of the “momentum” from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of stronger domestic investment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

According to the report, global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in both 2023 and 2024.

While the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in the April 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO), it remains weak by historical standards.

The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023 and 5.2% in 2024, it said.

Underlying (core) inflation is projected to decline more gradually, and forecasts for inflation in 2024 have been revised upward, it said.

The IMF said the recent resolution of the US debt ceiling standoff and, earlier this year, strong action by authorities to contain turbulence in the US and Swiss banking, reduced the immediate risks of financial sector turmoil.