India well placed to grow at moderately brisk rate: Finance Ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

Maintaining that India is well placed for economic growth, the Finance Ministry is confident that the inflation rate will register a downward trend due to the easing of international commodity prices and new kharif arrivals while job opportunities will increase due to improvement in business prospects.

“In a world where monetary tightening has weakened growth prospects, India appears well placed to grow at a moderately brisk rate in the coming years on account of the priority it accorded (to) macroeconomic stability,” said the Finance Ministry’s ‘Monthly Economic Review for October.’