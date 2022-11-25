India well placed to grow at moderately brisk rate: Finance Ministry

New Delhi, November 24
Maintaining that India is well placed for economic growth, the Finance Ministry is confident that the inflation rate will register a downward trend due to the easing of international commodity prices and new kharif arrivals while job opportunities will increase due to improvement in business prospects.
“In a world where monetary tightening has weakened growth prospects, India appears well placed to grow at a moderately brisk rate in the coming years on account of the priority it accorded (to) macroeconomic stability,” said the Finance Ministry’s ‘Monthly Economic Review for October.’
