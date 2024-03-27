LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 39.39 lakh

New Delhi, March 26
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 39.39 lakh on it for short payment of GST for 2017-18.
The company has received a communication or demand order for interest and penalty from the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Gandhinagar on January 3, 2024, LIC said in a regulatory filing. It has filed an appeal against the order before the Commissioner (Appeals), Ahmedabad on March 26, 2024, it said. -
