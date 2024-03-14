 Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha election : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha election

Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha election

The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday

Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Lok Sabha election

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 14

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision, just hours before the General Election schedule is announced.

The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15, the oil ministry said on Thursday evening.

Petrol in the National Capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre compared to Rs 96.72 per litre currently, while diesel prices will be Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 at present.

The government had nearly a decade back freed petrol and diesel prices from its control and the rates till now were fixed and announced by oil companies.

But on Thursday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas took to X to announce the rate revision that came just hours before the schedule for the General Election was due to be announced that would set in motion a poll code, which bars making announcements that could lure voters.

The price cut came a week after a Rs 100 per cylinder reduction in cooking gas LPG price was announced. That reduction brought down the rates of LPG for common users to Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder and that for the poor, who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme, to Rs 503 after accounting for Rs 300 per bottle subsidy that the government gives.

“Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM,” the ministry said.

Petrol in Mumbai will cost Rs 104.21 a litre from Friday, Rs 103.94 in Kolkata and Rs 100.75 in Chennai. A litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 92.15 in Mumbai, Rs 90.76 in Kolkata and Rs 92.34 in Chennai.

Rates differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Local sales tax or VAT is the highest among metros in BJP-ruled Maharashtra and lowest in Delhi.

“Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers,” the ministry said.

Reduced petrol and diesel prices will benefit the citizens through more disposable income, boost for tourism and travel industries, control over inflation, increased consumer confidence and spending, reduced expenses for businesses dependent on transportation, enhanced profitability for logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors, and reduced outgo for farmers on tractor operations and pump sets, it added.

International oil prices have been turbulent in the last couple of years. It dipped into the negative zone at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and swung wildly in 2022 - climbing to a 14-year high of nearly USD 140 per barrel in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, before sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction.

But for a nation that is 85 per cent dependent on imports, the spike meant adding to already elevated levels of inflation and derailing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

So, the three state-owned fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) froze petrol and diesel prices for the longest duration in the last two decades.

They stopped daily price revision in early November 2021 when rates across the country hit an all-time high, prompting the government to roll back a part of the excise duty hike it had effected during the pandemic to take advantage of low oil prices.

The freeze continued into 2022 but the Russia-Ukraine war-led spike in international oil prices prompted a Rs 10 a litre hike in petrol and diesel prices from mid-March 2022 before another round of excise duty cut rolled back all of the Rs 13 a litre and Rs 16 a litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel done during the pandemic.

That followed the current price freeze, which began on April 6, 2022, and will end with a revision in rates effective Friday.

The three firms had till now resisted calls to revert to daily price revision and pass on softening in rates to consumers on grounds that prices continue to be extremely volatile - rising on one day and falling on the other - and that their past losses have not been fully recouped.

The three companies, which control roughly 90 per cent of India’s fuel market, ‘voluntarily’ have not changed petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) prices for almost two years now, resulting in losses when input costs were higher and profits when raw material prices were lower.

But the financial numbers of the first three quarters showed them reporting bumper profit totalling over Rs 69,000 crore.

The combined net profit of IOC, BPCL and HPCL in April-December FY24 was better than their annual earning of Rs 39,356 crore in pre-oil crisis year, regulatory filings by them showed.

They posted a combined net loss of Rs 21,201.18 crore during April-September 2022 despite accounting for Rs 22,000 crore announced but not paid LPG subsidy for the previous two years.

Subsequent softening of international prices and government giving out LPG subsidies helped IOC and BPCL post annualised profit for 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023 ) but HPCL was in the red.

This fiscal year, things have changed dramatically. The three firms posted record earnings in the first two quarters (April-June and July-September) when international oil prices - against which domestic rates are benchmarked - almost halved to USD 72 a barrel from a year ago.

International prices rose again in the subsequent quarter to USD 90, leading to a moderation of their earnings. They are now hoovering in USD 82-83 a barrel range.

The fuel price freeze that began on April 6, 2022, had a loss as high as Rs 17.4 a litre of petrol and Rs 27.7 per litre of diesel for the week ended June 24, 2022.

However, subsequent softening led to losses being eliminated. The three firms had a margin of Rs 11 a litre on petrol and a loss of Rs 2-3 a litre on diesel.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 Cabinet ministers

2
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

3
Punjab

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

4
Patiala

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

5
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

6
Trending

Viral video: Furious Iranian mother with no hijab confronts cleric who ‘secretly’ filmed her in hospital

7
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

8
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

9
Punjab

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Chandigarh

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data shared by SBI on its website

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anil Agarw...

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

The data was released by Election Commission on Thursday eve...

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

The panel shortliss the two retired IAS officials from a lis...

Mamata Banerjee suffers forehead injury, admitted to hospital

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

The CM has been admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolka...

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election

Thousands of farmers participate in 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanch...


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Punjab Governor Purohit questions ‘viability’ of AAP’s free water announcement in Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Purohit questions ‘viability’ of AAP’s free water announcement in Chandigarh

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

Chandigarh councillor’s husband charged in murder case

IAF approaches Russia to examine feasibility of life extension for IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft

Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

Delhi court to resume hearing Kejriwal’s plea challenging summons on ED complaints on Friday

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness