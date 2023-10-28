Raveena Tandon to endorse Monte Carlo Home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Clothing brand Monte Carlo has forayed into home textile segment with new vertical Monte Carlo Home. The brand has roped in Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador for the new vertical.

The brand offers a diverse product range, including bed sheets, blankets, comforters, pillow covers, towels, and hand towels.

