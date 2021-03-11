SBI ups interest rates on bulk term deposits

Mumbai, May 10
State Bank of India on Tuesday announced a hike of 40-90 basis points in the interest rates on several bulk term deposits. The revised interest rates on bulk term deposits amounting to Rs 2 crore and above are effective from Tuesday, the bank said.
While interest rate on deposits maturing between 7-45 days has been kept unchanged at 3%, those maturing between 46-179 days will now attract an interest rate of 3.50% as against 3%.
