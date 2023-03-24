Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade amid weak trend in Asian equities

Mumbai, March 24
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid a weak trend in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.
Weak trend in index major Reliance Industries also dragged benchmark indices lower.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 123.03 points to 57,802.25. The broader NSE Nifty fell 61.1 points to 17,015.80.
From the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle and Tata Steel were the major laggards.
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers.
In Asia markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets ended higher on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...