Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade amid weak trend in Asian equities

PTI

Mumbai, March 24

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid a weak trend in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Weak trend in index major Reliance Industries also dragged benchmark indices lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 123.03 points to 57,802.25. The broader NSE Nifty fell 61.1 points to 17,015.80.

From the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers.

In Asia markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets ended higher on Thursday.