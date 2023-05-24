Simple rolls out electric scooter at Rs 1.45 lakh

PTI

Shoolagiri (TAMIL NADU)

Electric two-wheeler startup Simple Energy on Tuesday launched its maiden electric scooter, Simple ONE, at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru). PTI

SpiceJet shares tumble nearly 14%; hit 52-wk low

NEW DELHI

Shares of SpiceJet tumbled nearly 14% on Tuesday, falling to its 52-week low

level in intra-day trade as investors continued to desert the counter.