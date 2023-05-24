Simple rolls out electric scooter at Rs 1.45 lakh

Shoolagiri (TAMIL NADU)
Electric two-wheeler startup Simple Energy on Tuesday launched its maiden electric scooter, Simple ONE, at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru). PTI
SpiceJet shares tumble nearly 14%; hit 52-wk low
NEW DELHI
Shares of SpiceJet tumbled nearly 14% on Tuesday, falling to its 52-week low
level in intra-day trade as investors continued to desert the counter.
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st