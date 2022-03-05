Sony-Honda JV to make electric vehicles

Tokyo, March 4
The two companies plan to engage in the joint development and sales of high value-added battery electric vehicles (EVs) and commercialise them in conjunction with providing mobility services.
The new company is expected to plan, design, develop, and sell the EVs, but not own and operate manufacturing facilities.
Honda is expected to be responsible for manufacturing the first EV model at its vehicle manufacturing plant.
It is expected that a mobility service platform will be developed by Sony and made available for the new company.
