Rs 10 lakh stolen from SUV, driver among 2 held by Chandigarh police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The UT police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing Rs10 lakh from a property dealer’s SUV. One of the suspects is the driver of the SUV.

The police said Chaman Bassi (50), a resident of Ludhiana who was at present staying in Sector 38, Chandigarh, reported that on March 10, he had gone to Hotel Mountview in his Ford Endeavour.

The complainant, who was accompanied by his friend, went inside the hotel after informing the driver, Mangaldeep Singh, alias Manpreet Singh (33), to keep an eye on the cash lying in the SUV.

The complainant returned after around four hours and found the keys of the SUV lying in it. However, the cash was stolen.

The driver was also found missing. The police were informed following which a case was registered at the Sector 3 police station. The police said Managldeep’s friend and co-accused in the case, Karambir Singh (20), who is a cab driver, had also conspired to commit the crime.The police said Mangaldeep was picked by Karambir from Mohali after the crime. The duo then went to Ludhiana, where they stayed at a hotel.

The next day, Karambir dropped Mangaldeep in Patiala. The police arrested both suspects and recovered Rs5.65 lakh.

“A mobile phone worth Rs36,000, bodybuilding supplements and gym products purchased from the stolen money were also recovered,” the police said.

Criminal past: Driver a proclaimed offender

Mangaldeep has a criminal past. He has three cases registered against him in the past, including two in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. The police said he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a cheating case registered in Chandigarh in October 2019.