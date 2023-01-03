10 local judokas qualify for Khelo India Games

Chandigarh, January 2
As many as 10 judokas of the city have been selected in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. Sapna (40kg) claimed gold medal, while Mehak Singh (52kg) bagged the silver medal. Navroop (48kg) and Himanshu (50kg) claimed a bronze medal each.
Deevanshu Kataria (50kg), Saniya Rai (63kg), Nitin Kumar (66kg) and Fardeen (73kg) claimed joint seventh position, while Angel Yadav (44kg) and Yash Chaudhary (55kg) claimed joint ninth position in the selection trials.
Sapna, who won the gold medal, defeated Mithila Mangesh Bhosle in golden score and won all bouts by scoring Ippon. Mehak, the silver medallist, defeated Maheruk Makavana of Gujarat and lost final bout against Tanistha Tokas of Delhi.
Himanshu defeated Anil Saini of Rajasthan in his bronze medal bout by scoring Ippon, while Navroop beat Haryana’s Nancy Kundu in her third position bout by scoring Ippon. All the players are trained by coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex. The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 are scheduled to be held at Bhopal, from February 6 to 11.
