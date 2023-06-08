 200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe : The Tribune India

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

None removed, only routine clearing ahead of monsoon: UT

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

A file photo of the stretch with trees on both sides; and (right) stumps of trees axed for the construction of UT’s first green corridor near N-Choe at Sector 42 in Chandigarh on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

As part of development of city’s first green corridor, several green trees have been axed on a 500-metre stretch along the N-Choe in Sector 42. The UT Administration, however, says it is a routine clearing process that is carried out along all seasonal rivulets annually ahead of the monsoon season.

Unnecessary exercise

Nearly 200 trees have been felled unnecessarily to make way for corridor. There is no justification for removing green cover for a green corridor.

— LR Budaniya, an environmentalist

Raising concerns over unnecessary removal of trees, LR Budaniya, an environmentalist, says nearly 200 small and big trees have been felled to make way for the corridor along the N-Choe. There is no justification for removing green cover for a corridor, he says.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha, however, says green trees have not been felled and only wild growth has been removed along an existing cycle track.

Wild growth removed

A track already exists along rivulet and there is no need for new one. It was covered with wild growth, which has now been cleared for movement of bicycles.

— CB Ojha, UT Chief Engineer

“A track already exists along the rivulet and there is no need for a new one,” he says, adding the existing track had been covered with wild growth, which has now been cleared for the movement of bicycles on the track.

In a move towards making Chandigarh a green, clean and smart city, UT Adviser Dharam Pal had last Thursday carried out the ground-breaking ceremony of the first non-motorised transport (NMT) green corridor in the city. The stretch where the trees have been felled is close to where the ceremony took place.

The 8-km corridor with lighting facility will connect the Capitol Complex to Sector 56, Chandigarh, which will run along N-Choe from north to south of the city. The work will be completed in nine months.

The construction of the NMT green corridor will provide sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation, while creating a safer and more accessible environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

In all, 11 NMT green corridors are proposed to be constructed connecting northern and southern parts of the city. In this context, the work on the first NMT green corridor has been started.

The site survey/feasibility report of the second NMT Green Corridor is being carried out jointly by the Department of Urban Planning and Engineering Department, UT, in June. The tender for the second corridor is likely to be invited in July and the work will start in August.

The Adviser had recently directed completion of the feasibility study/survey of the remaining nine NMT corridors in a time-bound manner so that work on all corridors could be started in a phased manner.

100 axed outside Sectt in Feb

In Feb, 100 trees were felled outside UT Secretariat and matter had reached High Court. UT then gave an undertaking not to fell more trees at site. HC had made it clear Secretary Forests would be held liable if health of trees was not assessed before going ahead with drive.

Felling Site close to ground-breaking event

  • UT Adviser had last week carried out ground-breaking ceremony of city’s first non-motorised transport green corridor; site is close to where trees have been felled
  • 8-km corridor for cyclists & pedestrians will connect Capitol Complex to Sec 56 along N-Choe from north to south; work will be completed in 9 months
  • 11 corridors are proposed to be constructed; site survey/feasibility report of second corridor is being carried out; work on it is likely to start in August

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

5
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Punjab

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada


Cities

View All

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Five smugglers arrested with heroin, drug proceeds

Two nabbed with 1.75-kg heroin

Showers bring respite from summer heat

No count of e-rickshaws rolling on city roads

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Bodycams for staff at grain market

2 land in police net for duping 15 of Rs 2.27 cr

Residents get inflated water bills, avg invoicing blamed

Mohali Mayor appears before VB in assets case

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Commercialisation of Gurdwara Road: Ludhiana residents seek vigilance probe

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands