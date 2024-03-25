400 cops deputed in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 24

To maintain law and order in the city and curb hooliganism during Holi celebrations, the police would deploy a three-tier security force and depute over 400 personnel in Mohali. The police would set up nakas in the border area and sensitive locations in the district. Police officials said personnel, traffic police, and others would be deployed in urban areas where the chances of hooliganism are higher. They said that no traffic-related offences, such as driving without registration plates, speeding, honking, and traffic light jumping, would be tolerated, adding that stringent action would be taken against offenders. DSP (city-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Police parties will patrol in Sohana and respond if anyone creates a ruckus.”

