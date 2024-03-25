425 cops to ensure peaceful Holi in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 24
A total of 425 police personnel will be deployed in Panchkula to keep a check on hooliganism during Holi celebrations. DCP Himadri Kaushik said stringent security measures had been put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support