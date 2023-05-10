6 nabbed for robbing woman; tried cutting fingers to get rings

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 9

The police nabbed six members of a gang, including three women, who robbed a Phase 11 woman at knifepoint and tried to chop off her fingers in an attempt to take away the rings she was wearing on the night of May 1.

The suspects, identified as Phase 11 residents Harpreet Kaur and Gurmeet Kaur, Amritsar native Baljit Kaur, Taroari resident Roshan Singh and Fatehgarh Sahib residents Jaswinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, were arrested on May 7 and 8. Another suspect, Gurjinder Singh, is absconding.

The robbery was planned at the house of Harpreet Kaur, the victim Radha Rani’s neighbour. A common friend, Gurmeet Kaur, 50, hatched a conspiracy with six others during a party a few days ago. On May 1, around 10 pm, three youths entered the victim’s house and held her at knifepoint, robbing her of a gold chain and a diamond locket. When they could not take off the victim’s finger rings, they tried to cut off her fingers with a knife, but she raised the alarm after which they fled. The victim was taken to a private hospital where doctors informed the police.

SP City Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said, “One member of the gang is absconding and the knife used in the crime is yet to be recovered. Gurmeet Kaur knew the victim well and informed others about the presence of money and ornaments in the house.”

A case under Sections 323, 397, 458, 411, 120-B and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Phase 11 police station on May 2.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “All the men were already facing rioting or other cases. During questioning, the police will probe whether the gang has committed any other robbery or not. The victim used to live with her daughter, who was away at the time of the incident.”

The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand, said Phase 11 SHO Mandeep Singh.

May 1 incident