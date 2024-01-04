After two more foggy days, maximum temperature to touch 19° C in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

There will be no respite from the foggy weather condition over two more days.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, moderate to dense fog with cloudy sky is likely on Thursday and Friday, following which, there is a forecast of partly or mainly clear sky for the subsequent two days.

14 flights delayed Mohali: Fourteen flights were delayed at the SBSI Airport on Wednesday. Most of the flights were behind schedule by around one hour. TNS

There was some respite from cold conditions today as the day temperature rose by three degrees to 17.1°C from 14.8°C degree, which was reported yesterday. It is one degree below normal temperature.

The night temperature dropped slightly by 1 degree to 8.7°C from 9°C reported yesterday. This is one degree above normal.

As per the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to increase to 19°C over the next five days, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain the same.

Trains running behind schedule

Four trains arriving at Chandigarh railway station were delayed. The Lucknow-Chandigarh SF Express was late by 1.17 hours and Sampark Kranthi by 7. 25 hours against the scheduled arrival of 9.50 am. The Netaji Express (12311) was late by 6 hours and the Hazur Sahib Nanded -Amb Andaura superfast express was running late by 7. 15 hours. A railway official said dense fog was not the sole reason for the delay, but the trains were already running behind the schedule.