Army, BSF synergy conference held at Chandimandir Military Station

Chandigarh, April 9
The Army and BSF Synergy Conference at Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir Military Station on Tuesday discussed security situation and operational matters pertaining to the western sector. The conference was addressed by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in- C, Western Command and Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Special Director General, BSF.
