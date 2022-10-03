Body found at Kishangarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside a house at Kishangarh on Sunday morning. Locals spotted the body with frothing at the mouth and informed the police. The youth was taken to the GMSH-16, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police said there were no injury marks on the body. “Victim is not a Kishangarh resident. CCTV footage is being scrutinised,” said a police official. TNS

3-day roller skating meet

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Roller Skating Association will organise the state championship from October 14 to 16. Those interested can submit their entries at the Sector 10 skating rink from October 3 to 4. TNS

Nine boxers for National Games

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association has selected nine boxers to represent the city in the ongoing National Games in Gujarat. Those who have been selected are - Aarti Mehra (52kg), Savita (54kg), Ritu (60kg), Pranshu Rathore (75kg), Aman (67kg), Rahul Hooda (75kg), Harpreet (80kg), Preetam (86kg) and Sawan Gill (92+kg). Om Prakash, Vishwajeet and Vikas Dahiya have been appointed as coaches of the Chandigarh boxing squad. TNS

Tennis tourney on October 8, 9

Chandigarh: Vivek Tennis Academy will organise local open tennis tournament for U-12 combined category on October 8 and 9. Interested players can confirm their entries with the organisers before October 7. TNS

Assn honours 2 local judokas

Chandigarh: Two local judokas — Sapna and Fardeen — were awarded by the Chandigarh Amateur Judo Association for bringing laurels to the city in various national championships. They both are trained under coach Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Coaching Centre and have been adopted by Surat Singh Momi, a former coach of the Sports Authority of India (now settled in Canada). Momi is helping and supporting both judokas who come from a humble background. The judokas were honoured by Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports, UT Administration, along with other officials.

Gupta to head chemists’ body

Chandigarh: After a gap of five years, elections of the Chandigarh Chemists’ Association were held here on Sunday. Anup Gupta was elected the president of the association. Two panels contested the poll in which 466 votes were cast, a turnout of over 75 per cent, the highest in the CCA history. TNS

Cover-up?

Barricades placed near a fallen branch of a tree to prevent an untoward incident on the Hallo Majra-Railway Station road in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR