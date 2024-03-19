Book on challenges during Covid times released in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 19
Justice HS Madaan (retd), Punjab & Haryana High Court and Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla, former Health Minister of Punjab, released the book, “I & Me: An Unexpected Tryst with Covid Pandemic” on Tuesday during an event organised at Press Club here.
The book authored by Dr Rajesh Sharma, former director (Procurement), Punjab Systems Health Corporation, describes his experiences and the challenges during the pandemic.
“Having known Dr Rajesh Sharma for the last 32 years, he has all good qualities of head and heart hence, the government gave him the charge of procurement. He has recorded his experiences during the pandemic and the readers will get to know the magnitude of problems and how they were solved. I congratulate him for writing it and hope that coming generations will find it informative,” said Justice HS Madaan.
Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla appreciated the efforts of the health fraternity during the pandemic and said, “Dr Rajesh’s service tenure during and beyond his service is commendable. The sense of service innate in him is always conspicuous. He has earned a reputation of being a selfless medical professional.”
The book gives intricate details of governance during Covid, displaying people’s determination while offering service.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case
The petition of the AAP national convenor, who has been aske...
Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG
The transfers come three days after the poll panel announced...
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers
BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta is the first one to be admini...
Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat
With Sandhu in the fray, BJP hopes to win back Amritsar wher...
Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma
The high court upholds the conviction and life sentence impo...