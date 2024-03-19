Book on challenges during Covid times released in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Justice HS Madaan (retd), Punjab & Haryana High Court and Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla, former Health Minister of Punjab, released the book, “I & Me: An Unexpected Tryst with Covid Pandemic” on Tuesday during an event organised at Press Club here.

The book authored by Dr Rajesh Sharma, former director (Procurement), Punjab Systems Health Corporation, describes his experiences and the challenges during the pandemic.

“Having known Dr Rajesh Sharma for the last 32 years, he has all good qualities of head and heart hence, the government gave him the charge of procurement. He has recorded his experiences during the pandemic and the readers will get to know the magnitude of problems and how they were solved. I congratulate him for writing it and hope that coming generations will find it informative,” said Justice HS Madaan.

Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla appreciated the efforts of the health fraternity during the pandemic and said, “Dr Rajesh’s service tenure during and beyond his service is commendable. The sense of service innate in him is always conspicuous. He has earned a reputation of being a selfless medical professional.”

The book gives intricate details of governance during Covid, displaying people’s determination while offering service.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.