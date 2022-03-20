Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

A 16-year-old school student was allegedly attacked, while the person who came to his rescue was stabbed by six youths around 2.30 pm on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred after the suspect noticed that the victim had uploaded a Holi picture with his sister on Facebook.

The victim, identified as Karan Kumar of Budanpur, told the police that he, along with his classmates, had played Holi in the school on Thursday. “On Friday (Holi day), after I uploaded a picture of the same on Facebook, I received a call from a female classmate’s brother, Vipin, asking me to remove the photo, which I did. Around 2.30pm, five-six boys, including Vipin, entered my home and started slapping and beat me up. As I shouted for help, Virendra, who had come to his in-laws in my neighbourhood for Holi celebrations, came to my rescue. But Vipin took out a small knife and stabbed him in the stomach. On seeing others reaching my house, he, along with his friends, escaped,” the FIR read.

Virendra was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 from where he was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh.

A case was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

The police said they were yet to make an arrest in the case.