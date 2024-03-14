 Campus notes: Voter awareness drive held : The Tribune India

Campus notes: Voter awareness drive held

An awareness drive on ‘Mera Pehala Vote Desh Ke Liye’ was organised by the NSS, Panjab University.



An awareness drive on ‘Mera Pehala Vote Desh Ke Liye’ was organised by the NSS, Panjab University. The drive was carried out at Dhanas and Khuda Lahora. Dr Parveen Goyal, programme coordinator, NSS, along with programme officers and NSS volunteers, took a procession through the villages with the slogans depicting the need and importance of casting vote.

Convocation at PGGCG-11

The Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, organised its 65th annual convocation on Wednesday. Professor Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was the chief guest on the occasion. More than 1,300 students completed their graduation and post-Graduation during the session 2022-23. Over 70 students of the college who excelled and secured positions in Panjab University examinations were honoured. Fifteen students who stood first in the PU examinations were awarded medals, while 27 were decorated with Roll of Honour for their outstanding achievements.

Declamation contest organised

The Department of Sanskrit, Panjab University (PU), organised an inter-university declamation contest in which students from Chandigarh, Haryana and Panjab participated. The winners were honoured with mementos and certificates. Winners of the essay-writing competition were Smriti (1st), Anjali (2nd) and Mamta (3rd). Hitansh Arya, Sunil and Ashish won the top three positions in the declamation contest in that order.

30-hr career course for PU students

The Central Placement Cell (CPC), Panjab University, organised a 30-hour value-added course on “Unleashing Career Success: Mastering Soft Skills” for the students of the university from February 26 to March 12. The purpose of the workshop was to make students job-ready and bridge the gap between industry norms and academics preparing them for corporate careers ahead.

CU inks pact to boost employability

To bolster student employability on a global scale, Employability.life and Chandigarh University have entered into a strategic collaboration. The partnership aims to institute comprehensive programmes tailored to equip students with the requisite skills and experiences vital for success in diverse professional environments worldwide, in collaboration with Federation University Australia. The university formalised a Letter of Intent with Employability.life, cementing the establishment of a mutually beneficial future of work experience centre, which will offer students project-based learning opportunities in both Punjab and Melbourne.

#Panjab University Chandigarh


