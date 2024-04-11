 CBI nabs SI, ASI for taking bribe in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  CBI nabs SI, ASI for taking bribe in Chandigarh

CBI nabs SI, ASI for taking bribe in Chandigarh

CBI nabs SI, ASI for taking bribe in Chandigarh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

The CBI apprehended Chandigarh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harmeet Singh by laying a trap in an alleged bribery case today.

Balwinder is posted at the Sector 17 police station and Harmeet at the PO Cell.

The ASI was reportedly caught while he was taking Rs 10,000 in bribe in lieu of closing a complaint and not registering an FIR against the complainant. Subsequently, the SI was also arrested. Search is being conducted at residential premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali, officials said.

A case was registered by the CBI against the accused after allegations that the accused threatened the complainant and demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 1 lakh from him in lieu of closing a complaint and not registering an FIR. It was also alleged that the bribe amount was negotiated to Rs 40,000 and subsequently, the accused agreed to accept Rs 10,000 as part payment.

