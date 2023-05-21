CGC student interacts with PM

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

Ravinder Bishnoi, a third year IT Engineering student from Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran, got an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bishnoi showcased his patented inventions as well as the startup cofounded by him during the National Technology Week-2023 (NTW) celebrations at New Delhi.

Bishnoi exhibited his startup and inventions at the Atal Innovation Mission’s (AIM) pavilion at the National Technology Week designed on the theme — ‘From school to startup: Igniting young minds to innovate’.

His startup provides solutions for the automobile sector and users. His invention recently won a grant of Rs 1 crore under the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC 2.0), a national-level flagship programme of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog. “It was a proud moment as well as a unique experience for me to be able to meet and speak with the Prime Minister and represent my college at the national level. I was able to showcase one of my patented inventions, the Vehicle Horn Control Assembly, and also the objective and utility of the startup cofounded by me,” said Bishnoi.