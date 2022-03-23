Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs100

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the airport shuttle bus service started by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) today in the presence of UT Adviser Dharam Pal and Mayor Sarabjit Kaur.

The bus service will start from the ISBT, Sector 17, at 4.20 am and the operation will end with the last bus at 00:55 am from the airport. All timings of CTU buses are in synchronisation with the arrival and departure timings of flights. Passengers can also submit their feedback with respect to the airport shuttle bus service by scanning the QR code installed in the shuttle buses. There is a flat ticket of Rs100 per person for any stoppage.

A CTU service counter has been set up at the airport, which will guide the commuters to the shuttle bus service and other long route intercity bus services of the CTU. The counter will also extend the facility of advance online reservation for the CTU long route services for onward journey of airport passengers. Passenger information boards have also been installed at the airport, which will make commuters aware of the expected time of arrival of the airport buses.

The CTU has started this service with the objective of improving the connectivity between the airport and Chandigarh and to provide timely service to the passengers coming from and to the airport. Transport Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, DGP Parveen Ranjan and Transport Director Pradhuman Singh were present at the event.