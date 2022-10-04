Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office building ‘zero-waste campus’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation declared its office building in Sector 17 here as ‘zero-waste campus’.

City Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra checked all arrangements of collection of waste and its scientific disposal on the office premises here today.

While explaining about the initiative, Kaur said provisions had been made at floor level to collect stationery waste i.e. paper and other items. Red bins for sanitary waste collection had been placed at ladies toilet block on

each floor and wet waste composter had been placed in the canteen on the fifth floor.

An e-waste container and an old cloth container had been put up at the ground floor and a big composter for green waste had been placed in the lawns of the office compound.

She said hazardous waste would be disposed of scientifically by an NGO engaged with the MC to collect e-waste once in a week. Similarly, old clothes would be collected by self-help groups for further disposal in making clothe bags and other items.

She said wet waste generated from the kitchen at the canteen would be processed in a wet waste composter having a capacity of 25 kg per day.

The Mayor said sanitary waste would be collected in red-colour bins from ladies toilet blocks. It would be further disposed of scientifically. She said officials concerned had been asked to install shredders to manage sanitary waste in ladies toilets.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said dry waste i.e. dry leaves and horticulture waste would be dumped in a composter in the lawn inside the office compound. Manure would be used in flower beds and flower pots on the office compound. She said all other sub-offices of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation would be made ‘zero-waste campus’ soon.

Manure to be used in flower beds

