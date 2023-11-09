Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Facing backlash from stakeholders, the UT Administration today decided to resume the registration of non-EV two-wheelers till Gurpurb (November 27).

Home Secretary Nitin Yadav, who holds the additional charge of UT Adviser, said they had decided to comprehensively review the EV policy and in the meantime, the registration of vehicles running on internal combustion engine (ICE) would continue till November 27.

Dealers to withdraw cases filed in HC With Admn agreeing on reviewing EV policy, vehicle dealers set process to withdraw four cases filed against the policy in HC

Dealers had moved court after the UT stopped registration of two-wheelers upon reaching the additional quota of 1,609 vehicles Move to Boost Dhanteras sales Decision to resume vehicle registration comes as a much-needed relief to potential buyers

More than 700 non-electric two-wheelers booked for sale on Dhanteras on Friday

Following a meeting at Punjab Raj Bhawan earlier in the day, automobile dealers were informed that since the matter was sub judice, the Administration would not be able to review the policy till they withdraw the four cases filed in this regard in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Soon after, the dealers informed their lawyers to withdraw the cases against the EV policy. The dealers had moved the High Court after the Administration stopped the registration of fuel-based two-wheelers on October 29 upon reaching the additional quota of 1,609 such vehicles fixed for 2023-24 in the revised EV policy. The city has 10 automobile dealers who collectively sell around 20,000 non-electric two-wheelers annually, nearly 1,600 each month. During the festival season, this number surges to around 4,000 a month.