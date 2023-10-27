Chandigarh's first boccia centre to come up at Sector 8 complex

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 26

The UT Sports Department is planning to construct the city’s first and one-of-its-kind boccia centre. The sport is played by persons with physical disabilities and it is yet to receive recognition in the region.

The department is planning to build the boccia centre by replacing badminton courts at Sector 8 Sports Complex. The work to replace the existing cushioned floor with a wooden floor (to fulfil the requirement of boccia) will begin soon. The Sector 8 Sports Complex, located at Government High School’s ground, currently houses a badminton complex and a swimming pool. It will be first centre in the city to accommodate specially abled sportspersons.

“The planning is in the final phase and the centre will be built by fulfilling all requirements to accommodate specially abled athletes. There are some children at the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, who have played boccia at the international level,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports. The Engineering Department is already working on budget estimates for this project.

Sources confirmed that some visits had been made by experts of this sport at the Sector 8 complex. Sources said since the department was planning to build a new centre, the complex was going to see some major construction work in coming months.

Boccia was originally designed to be played by people with cerebral palsy. But it also includes sportspersons with other disabilities affecting motor skills. In 1984, it became a Paralympic sport.

Must conform to Technical specifications

Boccia court measures 12.5m x 6m. Surface should be flat, smooth and clean. The ball must be allowed to roll under its own weight down a 290mm ramp consisting of a pair of aluminium bars centred 50mm apart. The ramp is set at 25 degrees to the horizontal. When ball exits ramp, it must travel at least 175 mm in a straight line along the exit plate.

Precision ball sport