Cyber scam: Man duped of Rs 13.9L

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 13

A 30-year-old Panchkula man who works in the IT sector was duped of Rs 13.9 lakh in a cyber scam.

He said he had received an offer on WhatsApp for earning money through Bitcoin trading and some other online tasks.

He said, “It was a task to be done from home. Initially, I enrolled in it and started working with the message senders. They then paid me around Rs 7,700 for the trade and for performing some other tasks online. Once I was hooked on it, they asked me to pay before continuing further.”

The man ended up coughing up Rs 13.9 lakh in the process but did not receive anything in return.

He stated, “I only realised that I had been scammed much later. I approached the local police to file a complaint.”

The Panchkula cybercrime police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) against the unidentified individuals in this regard.

Sector 12 cybercrime police station SHO Harvinder Singh said the police have launched a probe into the matter.

