Delhi's notorious thief nailed in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

The UT police have arrested a notorious burglar, who was earlier booked in 14 cases of theft and burglary by the Delhi Police, for a theft at a house in Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra.

In his complaint to the police, Raj Kumar had reported that unknown person had managed to break into his house during the daytime on March 15.

The complainant and his wife had left the house at 8:45 am, while their son went to Rajpura around 12.15 pm. On returning home in the afternoon, the complainant found a wardrobe open and belongings scattered. Three pairs of earrings, a gold ring and Rs3,000 were found stolen.

A case was registered at the Mani Majra police station. During the investigation, a team led by Inspector Neeraj Sarna nabbed the suspect, identified as Mahinder Pal (50), a resident of West Delhi.

The suspect had planned to commit series of burglaries in the city, but got caught after striking for the first time.

The police had scruitnised the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area, which helped them identify the scooter used in the crime. The cops traced the owner of the scooter, who revealed that he had sold it at the second-hand market in Sector 41. The cops then located the new owner of the scooter, who led them to the suspect.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had purchased the second-hand scooter earlier this year in the name of his relative Ram Rahees, a labourer residing in Kansal. “The suspect had purchased the scooter to commit house burglaries in Chandigarh. He had planned to frequently visit the city to commit crime and had purchased the scooter for the purpose,” said a police official.

The police said stolen jewellery and the scooter have been recovered.

The police said the suspect was a notorious burglar as he was involved in 14 cases of theft and burglary in New Delhi. After the death of his first wife, he got married twice and has six children. He used to sell fruits and vegetables near his residence.