Dera Bassi MC chief quits

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 26

A little more than a year after assuming charge, Dera Bassi Municipal Corporation president Ranjit Singh Reddy has resigned from the post due to alleged rebellion among the Congress councillors.

Sources in the Congress said Reddy resigned (Dispatch No. 928) on September 21 after many councillors had expressed their reluctance to work with him. Executive Officer Ashok Pathriya said, “I am not authorised to speak on such matters.”

Reddy (42), a confidant of Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon, was elected MC president on April 9. The Congress had won 14 out of the 19 seats in the MC polls last year. The SAD had won three, and Independents and the BJP one each. The sources said six Congress councillors had expressed their reluctance to work with him.

Reddy and Ward No. 9 councillor’s husband Bhupinder Sharma were sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to assault on a contract worker and using casteist slurs against him.

#dera bassi #Mohali