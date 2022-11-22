 Extortion case: Chandigarh court declares Goldy Brar a proclaimed offender : The Tribune India

Extortion case: Chandigarh court declares Goldy Brar a proclaimed offender

Charges framed against another accused

Charges framed against another accused

Goldy Brar.



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 22

A local court has declared Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar as proclaimed offender in an extortion case registered by the Chandigarh Police in February this year.

The court has also framed the charges against another accused Manjit Singh, a resident of Kishangarh in Chandigarh, in the case for the offences punishable under Sections 387 and 120 B of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The court has adjourned the case for the prosecution witness for November 29. Presently residing in Canada, Goldy Brar is allegedly mastermind behind the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

It has been alleged by the Punjab Police in the charge sheet that he had coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and some others to execute the killing earlier this year.

The court declared Goldy Brar as proclaimed offender after he had failed to appear before the court within 30 days of issuing a proclamation order.

As per the charge sheet the police registered the case on the complaint of a city businessman who said he received first WhatsApp call on his mobile on January 25 evening. He said the caller disclosed his identity as Goldy Brar and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. He said he showed his inability to make the payment of the ransom amount and also told the caller that he is busy.

The businessman said the caller told him to call back. When he did not call back he again received a call on WhatsApp January 27. The caller again identified himself as Goldy Brar. He threatened that if the money is not paid his children will be kidnapped.

On being threatened he offered to pay a ransom amount of Rs 5 lakh. He was told to pay Rs 25 lakh and was directed to make the payment of Rs 10 lakh first and Rs 15 lakh in October. He was also told that he will receive another call after the beep and the person will come and receive the money. He said on February 28 he received another call allegedly from Manjit Singh who asked him to come and meet him at Panchkula. The person also told him that he is a relative of another alleged gangster Sampat Nehra.

The businessman allegedly paid part of the amount to Manjit Singh. He transferred Rs 3 lakh in the account given by accused Manjit. He paid Rs 4 lakh in cash to the accused in the presence of another person.

The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police arrested Manjit on February 8. After registration of FIR the police arrested Manjit Singh and also recovered a pistol, four live cartridges, 11 SIM cards and two mobile phones.

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

