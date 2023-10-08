Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

Stanford University analysis published in updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators in October 2023 includes 23 PGI faculty members in the career-long database and 43 scientists of the institute in the single recent year dataset.

They are listed among the top 2 per cent scientists in the world as per a subject-wise analysis conducted by the California-based university.

Stanford University published a database of 100,000 top-cited scientists. They are classified into 22 fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification. The selection is based on c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above in the sub-field. Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, congratulated all scientists and their co-workers for their diligence and hard work.

