 Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house : The Tribune India

Extortion bid over ‘property dispute’

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 26

A fake CBI officer along with an accomplice and two real policemen raided a house in Sector 2 here with the motive of extorting money from the house owner claiming his property was disputed. He was arrested after the house owner got suspicious and informed the police.

Babban Zaidi, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, said the main suspect, posing as CBI Deputy Commissioner Danish Iqbal, claimed the house was a disputed property and he had come to investigate the matter. Danish was accompanied by another person, whom he referred to as ‘ACP’.

Danish told Babban his house was surrounded by the police. The two suspects “interrogated” him for several hours and also made videos of his children and the house.

Babban said he offered the imposters tea four times as they questioned him. Both told him “CBI commissioner Dubey” was against him and he would not be able to get bail in the case.

The fake CBI officer told him he would make a report in his favour. To this, Babban said the case regarding the house had already been decided by the court in his favour.

Babban said his daughter, who had done LLB, got suspicious when they threatened him and demanded money. When Babban started quarrelling with the duo, one of them fled the spot, while the other was caught.

He informed the police. A police team reached there and took the suspect to the Sector 5 police station.

Meanwhile, ACP Surinder Kumar said the suspect and his accomplice reached the Sector 2 post at 11 am and told the police officials posted there that he had to visit house number 803 in Sector 2 for investigation into a case. Two policemen took the duo to the house.

The ACP said the suspects had claimed that the house owner was accused of anti-national activities. However, It turned out that Danish Iqbal was a fraud, said the police official. A case has been registered against the two suspects, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Approached sec 2 post over ‘probe’

