Fellow demands modification in PU Calendar Vol (II)

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, April 13
Panjab University fellow Parveen Goyal has written to the vice-chancellor for upgrading the university Calendar Volume II (2007). The regulation caters for examination, unfair means cases, examination fees, result publication and regulation for academic courses, convocation, conduct of examination including regulations for various admissions offered by the university in various courses.
“The university Calendar Volume II holds an importunate virtue in the functioning and decision making of examination related matters. The process of upgrading the volume has not been held since 2007,” said Goyal.
He said, “Number of amendments has been approved by the Governing Body (senate/syndicate) of the university, however a number of amendments is pending in this particular volume and it needs to be updated. Notably, there are certain amendments, which are academic in nature and have been informed to the Central Government, also.” He said the amendments would benefit all stakeholders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles
Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...