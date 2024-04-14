Fellow demands modification in PU Calendar Vol (II)

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 13

Panjab University fellow Parveen Goyal has written to the vice-chancellor for upgrading the university Calendar Volume II (2007). The regulation caters for examination, unfair means cases, examination fees, result publication and regulation for academic courses, convocation, conduct of examination including regulations for various admissions offered by the university in various courses.

“The university Calendar Volume II holds an importunate virtue in the functioning and decision making of examination related matters. The process of upgrading the volume has not been held since 2007,” said Goyal.

He said, “Number of amendments has been approved by the Governing Body (senate/syndicate) of the university, however a number of amendments is pending in this particular volume and it needs to be updated. Notably, there are certain amendments, which are academic in nature and have been informed to the Central Government, also.” He said the amendments would benefit all stakeholders.

