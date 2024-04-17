Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 16

Iconic Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, which is one of the most sought-after places for holding events, is not fire safe.

Following yesterday’s fire incident when Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and audience had to be taken out in the middle of the “Poila Baisakh” celebrations because of a minor fire, it has come to light that the Fire Department of the Municipal Corporation had recently inspected the premises and found various discrepancies in the firefighting system of the building.

The fire wing had served a notice on the theatre authorities pointing out the non-working fire hydrant and fire alarm system. “The fire broke out in a tube light yesterday due to short-circuit, which means there are issues with electrical wiring too. It also needs to be fixed to prevent such fires, which can lead to a major tragedy putting the life of audience in danger,” said an official concerned. It was learnt that the theatre has not even applied for the fire safety certificate. “Even if they do not want to apply for the NOC, they should, at least, have functional fire-prevention systems. These systems need to be regularly upgraded,” added the official. The theatre is routinely visited by dignitaries and large gatherings for various events. Thus, ensuring fire safety here becomes all the more important.

Meanwhile, Theatre Director Abhishek Sharma, while talking to Chandigarh Tribune, said, “After inspection, the Fire Department had apprised us about certain shortcomings, following which we wrote to the departments concerned to ensure the arrangements. We have all basic fire safety arrangements, including working fire extinguishers.”

The Tagore Theatre was built in the memory of Rabindranath Tagore during the Tagore Centenary Celebrations. It became functional in September 1962.

MC wing pointed out shortcomings

The Fire Department of the Municipal Corporation had recently inspected the premises and found various discrepancies in the firefighting system of the building.

Building should at least have working equipment Even if they do not want to apply for the NOC, they should, at least, have functional fire-prevention systems. These systems need to be regularly upgraded. — An official Have written to depts concerned The MC fire wing had apprised us about certain shortcomings, following which we wrote to the departments concerned to make arrangements. — Abhishek Sharma, Theatre Director

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit