Gold ornaments, Rs 22,000 stolen

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 14
Thieves made off with gold ornaments and cash from a house in Barrass village here today.
Davinder Singh, the owner of the house, stated that he had gone for duty in the morning and his mother went to the market to buy medicines. He said as she returned home, she found the lock of the door broken and Rs 22,000 and gold ornaments worth lakhs missing.
The complainant stated that the CCTV footage showed two youths coming on a bike and leaving 10 minutes later after committing the crime.
A case has been registered at the Badali Ala Singh police station. The police have started a probe into it.
