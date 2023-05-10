Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta flags off 118 door-to-door waste collection vehicles in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 9

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today flagged off 75 pick-ups and 43 tractor-trailers for door-to-door garbage collection from the community centre at the MDC, Sector 6. The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to make Panchkula the cleanest city in the country.

In his address, Gupta urged the residents of the district to cooperate with the government and administration in keeping Panchkula green, clean and tidy. He said absence of door-to-door garbage collection in Panchkula had held the city back in terms of cleanliness and put it at disadvantage compared to other cities in the country.

The Speaker also announced that a medical college would be set up in Panchkula on 30 acres in Sector 32, fulfilling a demand he had made to Chief Minister Manohar Lal. The medical college would be attached to the Civil Hospital located in Sector 6 and provide high-level medical services to the people.

The event was attended by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, local councillor Narendra Lubana, MC Commissioner Virendra Lathar, Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi and other dignitaries.