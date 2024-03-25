Hit by truck, scooterist dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman who met with a road accident succumbed to her injuries. The police said the woman scooterist was injured after a truck hit her at the Transport light point, Sector 26. She was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali where she succumbed to the injuries. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Youth arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police after he was found possessing 4 gm of heroin. The police said the suspect, identified as Mohammad Faizaan Ansari, a resident of Mani Majra, was nabbed with the drug near Kishangarh. A case has been registered against him at the IT Park police station. TNS

Kishangarh man held in arms case

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man found in possession of a knife. The suspect, who was identified as Zubair Ali, a resident of Kishangarh village, was nabbed near his house. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the IT Park police station.

